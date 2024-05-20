One of the league's most star players wants to leave Saudi Arabia

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, is set to leave Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window.

According to Relevo, during a recent trip to Madrid, Benzema confided in his friends about his disappointing experience in Saudi Arabia. He is dissatisfied not only with the level of football in the Saudi Pro League but also with the infrastructure.

However, Benzema understands that Al-Ittihad will not be keen to let him go easily. He plans to meet with the club's management soon to find an amicable solution for all parties involved.

Reports of Benzema wanting to leave Saudi Arabia emerged during the winter transfer window, but he ultimately remained with Al-Ittihad.

Benzema's contract with Al-Ittihad runs until the summer of 2026. In 29 matches for the club, the Real Madrid legend has scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists.