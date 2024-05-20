RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Juventus pull off an incredible comeback in their first match since Allegri's sacking

Juventus pull off an incredible comeback in their first match since Allegri's sacking

Football news 20 may 2024, 16:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Juventus pull off an incredible comeback in their first match since Allegri's sacking Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus and Bologna played to an incredible 3-3 draw in the 37th round of Serie A.

Bologna managed to shock the Turin side right from the start. In the second minute, Bologna won a corner, from which central defender Riccardo Calafiori found himself with the ball near the penalty spot and struck it perfectly into the top far corner.

By the 11th minute, Bologna was leading 2-0. Following a cross from the left flank, 19-year-old Argentine forward Santiago Castro, who scored his first goal in Serie A, headed the ball in excellently. In the 53rd minute, Calafiori seemingly secured Bologna's victory. He broke free one-on-one with the goalkeeper, making it 3-0.

However, in the 76th minute, Federico Chiesa capitalized on a grave defensive error by Bologna, making the score 1-3. This goal galvanized Juventus, who managed to complete a remarkable comeback. In the 83rd minute, Arkadiusz Milik scored from a free kick, and just a minute later, Kenan Yıldız equalized with a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

This match was Juventus's first since the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri. Until the end of the season, the team is being managed by Juventus U-19 coach Paolo Montero.

Both Bologna and Juventus have already secured their participation in the Champions League for next season. Thiago Motta's Bologna sits in third place with 68 points, while Juventus trails them only due to an inferior goal difference.

Serie A, Round 37

Bologna – Juventus 3:3
Goals: Calafiori 2', 53', Castro 11' – Chiesa 76', Milik 83', Yıldız 84'

Related teams and leagues
Bologna Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024