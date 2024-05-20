Juventus pull off an incredible comeback in their first match since Allegri's sacking

Juventus and Bologna played to an incredible 3-3 draw in the 37th round of Serie A.

Bologna managed to shock the Turin side right from the start. In the second minute, Bologna won a corner, from which central defender Riccardo Calafiori found himself with the ball near the penalty spot and struck it perfectly into the top far corner.

By the 11th minute, Bologna was leading 2-0. Following a cross from the left flank, 19-year-old Argentine forward Santiago Castro, who scored his first goal in Serie A, headed the ball in excellently. In the 53rd minute, Calafiori seemingly secured Bologna's victory. He broke free one-on-one with the goalkeeper, making it 3-0.

However, in the 76th minute, Federico Chiesa capitalized on a grave defensive error by Bologna, making the score 1-3. This goal galvanized Juventus, who managed to complete a remarkable comeback. In the 83rd minute, Arkadiusz Milik scored from a free kick, and just a minute later, Kenan Yıldız equalized with a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

This match was Juventus's first since the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri. Until the end of the season, the team is being managed by Juventus U-19 coach Paolo Montero.

Both Bologna and Juventus have already secured their participation in the Champions League for next season. Thiago Motta's Bologna sits in third place with 68 points, while Juventus trails them only due to an inferior goal difference.

Serie A, Round 37

Bologna – Juventus 3:3

Goals: Calafiori 2', 53', Castro 11' – Chiesa 76', Milik 83', Yıldız 84'