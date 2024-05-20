RU RU
Main Predictions Henan vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Henan vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Henan FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction Photo: instagram.com/shshenhua1993 / Author unknown
Henan FC Henan FC
Super League China Yesterday, 07:35 Henan FC - Shanghai Shenhua
Finished
1 : 2
China, Zhengzhou, Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium
Shanghai Shenhua Shanghai Shenhua
Iago Maidana
90’
13’
Pengfei Xie
24’
Xi Wu
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.63
One of the matches of the 13th round of the Chinese Super League will take place on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, where local team Henan will host the league leaders, Shanghai Shenhua, at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium. Here is a match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Henan

The "Red Devils" have had a poor start to the new Chinese Super League season and are currently among the teams battling to stay in the elite division. After 12 matches, Henan sits in 12th place in the standings with 10 points, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

In the last round, Nam Ki-il's team hosted Wuhan Shangwen and lost 2-3. The "Red Devils" came from behind twice but couldn't recover from a penalty scored in the 84th minute. This defeat marked their fourth consecutive loss.

Shanghai Shenhua

The "Blue Devils" have had an excellent start to the current season and are currently at the top of the standings. In 12 matches, Leonid Slutsky's team has not lost, securing nine victories. With 30 points, Shanghai Shenhua is three points ahead of their nearest rival, Shanghai Port, who have a game in hand.

In their last Super League match, Slutsky's team hosted Qingdao Hainiu and won 2-0. Although it might seem that the "Blue Devils" had no issues in this match, their goals came in the 88th and 90+4th minutes. This victory was their third in the last four rounds.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Last season, Henan managed a draw away and even thrashed Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 at home.
  • Both teams scored in only two of their last five encounters.
  • In the last 10 Super League matches at Henan's ground, six ended in a draw, and the hosts won three times.

Henan vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

As we can see, away matches against Henan have always been challenging for the "Blue Devils." Nevertheless, the bookmakers favor the visitors, giving them odds of 1.49 for a win. We suggest betting on "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.63
