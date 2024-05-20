Latvia vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game USA Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the final game of the group stage of the World Hockey Championship, the USA will face Latvia. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, and will commence at 16:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Latvia

The Latvians began the 2024 World Championship impressively. In their first game, they triumphed over Poland in overtime with a score of 5-4. In the following match, Latvia secured a narrow victory against France, also in overtime, with a score of 3-2. In their third encounter, they decisively defeated Kazakhstan 2-0. However, they subsequently suffered two crushing defeats: first, an 8-1 loss to Germany, followed by a 7-2 loss to Sweden. Latvia managed to challenge a direct competitor, Slovakia, and emerged victorious in overtime with a 3-2 score.

Thus, before the last group stage match, Latvia has accumulated nine points, trailing Slovakia by three points. In the event of a victory over the USA in regulation time and a loss by Slovakia, also in regulation time, the Latvians could advance to the playoffs.

USA

The Stars have already secured their place in the playoffs. Despite losing their first game of the tournament to Sweden with a score of 5-2, they subsequently defeated Germany 6-1. In the next game, the USA lost again, this time to Slovakia in overtime, with a score of 5-4. However, the Americans then achieved three resounding victories. They successively beat France 5-0, Poland 4-1, and decisively routed Kazakhstan 10-1.

In six games, the Stars have amassed 13 points. The Americans are among the main contenders for the gold medals, having brought an excellent roster and aiming for their first championship title in 64 years, as their last victory was in 1960.

Interesting facts and Head-to-head history

In the previous World Championship, the teams of Latvia and the USA met in the semi-finals, where the Latvians won in overtime with a score of 4-3.

The USA has scored more than 2 goals in 10 of their last 11 matches. The USA has not lost in regulation time in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Latvia vs USA Prediction

The Latvian team has yet to resolve all its issues regarding the playoffs. They will clearly be playing for the win and have a certain chance of victory. However, despite the USA already securing their place among the top eight, they have gained momentum, and thus, I see them as the favorites for this game. My bet is on the USA's individual total being over 3.5 with a coefficient of 1.58.