Main Predictions Austria vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Austria vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Austria vs Great Britain prediction Photo: https://x.com/eishockey_aut
Austria Austria
World Championship Yesterday, 06:20 Austria - Great Britain
Praga, O2 Arena
Great Britain Great Britain
In the final group stage match of the World Hockey Championship taking place in the Czech Republic, Austria will face Great Britain. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, and will begin at 12:20 Central European Time.

Austria

The Austrians have been the true sensation of this tournament. Despite a less than stellar start, Austria is now vying for a playoff spot. In their first game, they lost to Denmark 1-5. In the second match, they put up a fight against Switzerland but fell 5-6. In their third game, they mounted a remarkable comeback against Canada. Trailing 1-6 at the start of the third period, Austria scored five goals to tie the game and force overtime. Although Canada eventually won, Austria created a real sensation in their next game.

They scored with one second left to defeat Finland 3-2. They then lost to the Czech Republic 0-4 but rebounded with a 4-1 victory over Norway. Austria currently sits in fourth place in the standings with seven points from six games, but Finland has a game in hand. Despite this, Austria has a chance to make the playoffs.

Great Britain

The team is facing relegation to a lower division. Great Britain has not earned any points after five matches. They lost to Canada 2-4, Finland 0-8, Switzerland 0-3, put up a fight against Denmark but still lost 3-4, and were defeated by the Czech Republic 1-4 in their most recent game. On Monday, May 20, they will play against Norway. Their chances of staying in the elite division are dwindling, and they definitely need to win some of these matches.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • The last time Austria and Great Britain faced each other was in 2022, with Austria winning 5-3.
  • Great Britain has lost in regulation time in their last 5 matches.
  • In 6 of Austria's last 7 matches, more than 4 goals have been scored.

Austria vs Great Britain Prediction

Austria is having an excellent tournament and has a strong chance of making the playoffs, as they face the tournament's underdog in their final game. Great Britain will also be motivated for this game, but I still do not have much faith in their team. My bet is on Austria to win with a coefficient of 1.53.

