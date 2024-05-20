Man City and Newcastle could break Wolverhampton's transfer record

Wolverhampton are facing the need to make some money in order to feel more confident during the summer transfer campaign, and here Gary O'Neill's team can be helped by Manchester City and Newcastle, who have started the fight for the Wolves' leader.

Thus, both these clubs are targeting Wolverhampton winger Pedro Neto, but, according to The Telegraph, they are ready to let the Portuguese go only for a sum of at least 60 million pounds, which would be a record transfer for Wolves on the way out.

The club recently capitalised on Manchester City's interest in Mateus Nunes by selling him to the Citizens last September for £53 million. Thus, Wolverhampton will continue to record profits, having already come out in the plus side of the profitability and sustainability rules at £140 million.