France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

On Tuesday, May 21, the final matches of the World Hockey Championship will take place. In one of the games, France will face Germany, starting at 12:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

France

The French team unexpectedly lost their first game to Kazakhstan with a score of 1-3. In their next match, Latvia also defeated France in overtime 3-2. However, in their third game, they triumphed over Poland 4-2, gaining four points. In their subsequent two matches, they were defeated by the USA 5-0 and Slovakia 4-2. Nevertheless, these four points are crucial for France.

They currently sit in sixth place, three points ahead of Poland, who are in last place. Thanks to their victory in the head-to-head game, France has secured their place in the elite division of the World Championship for the next year.

Germany

The Germans are in the playoff zone of the World Championship. They started the tournament with a victory over Slovakia 6-4, followed by two identical 6-1 defeats to the USA and Sweden. After a day's break, Germany played against Latvia and achieved a resounding 8-1 victory, then crushed Kazakhstan 8-2, and in their most recent game, defeated Poland 4-2.

Thus, Germany now has 12 points after six group stage matches and has already guaranteed their place in the playoffs. Notably, the Germans are the reigning runners-up, having reached the final last year where they lost to Canada 5-2.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Germany defeated France in their last head-to-head game with a score of 4-3 in overtime.

France has not won in regulation time in 6 of their last 7 matches. Germany has not lost in regulation time in 9 of their last 11 matches.

France has scored 2 or fewer goals in 6 of their last 7 matches.

France vs Germany Prediction

For both teams, this game is not very significant, as both France and Germany have already settled their standings. Despite this, I am convinced of a German victory. My bet is on Germany to win with a coefficient of 1.46.