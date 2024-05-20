RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
France vs Germany prediction Photo: https://x.com/deb_teams
France France
World Championship Yesterday, 05:20 France - Germany
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Germany Germany
Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.46

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, May 21, the final matches of the World Hockey Championship will take place. In one of the games, France will face Germany, starting at 12:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

France

The French team unexpectedly lost their first game to Kazakhstan with a score of 1-3. In their next match, Latvia also defeated France in overtime 3-2. However, in their third game, they triumphed over Poland 4-2, gaining four points. In their subsequent two matches, they were defeated by the USA 5-0 and Slovakia 4-2. Nevertheless, these four points are crucial for France.

They currently sit in sixth place, three points ahead of Poland, who are in last place. Thanks to their victory in the head-to-head game, France has secured their place in the elite division of the World Championship for the next year.

Germany

The Germans are in the playoff zone of the World Championship. They started the tournament with a victory over Slovakia 6-4, followed by two identical 6-1 defeats to the USA and Sweden. After a day's break, Germany played against Latvia and achieved a resounding 8-1 victory, then crushed Kazakhstan 8-2, and in their most recent game, defeated Poland 4-2.

Thus, Germany now has 12 points after six group stage matches and has already guaranteed their place in the playoffs. Notably, the Germans are the reigning runners-up, having reached the final last year where they lost to Canada 5-2.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Germany defeated France in their last head-to-head game with a score of 4-3 in overtime.
  • France has not won in regulation time in 6 of their last 7 matches. Germany has not lost in regulation time in 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • France has scored 2 or fewer goals in 6 of their last 7 matches.

France vs Germany Prediction

For both teams, this game is not very significant, as both France and Germany have already settled their standings. Despite this, I am convinced of a German victory. My bet is on Germany to win with a coefficient of 1.46.

Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.46

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024