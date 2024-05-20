Bayern's honorary president responded epically to rumours of talks with Kompany

Today, media reports emerged that Bayern Munich is considering Burnley’s head coach, Vincent Kompany, as a potential replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Journalists from Sport1 asked Bayern’s honorary president, Uli Hoeneß, about this, and received a rather epic response.

“Vincent Kompany? You journalists pull a new name out of your nose every other day. No, thank you, we are very happy with De Ligt and Dier", said Hoeneß.

Kompany spent his entire career as a central defender, a position currently filled by de Ligt and Dier at Bayern. Thus, Hoeness joked, implying that Bayern doesn’t even consider Kompany for the coaching role.

Previously, Bayern had approaches rejected by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to negotiate an extension with Tuchel, but those talks failed as well.

Kompany has been managing Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his leadership, Burnley confidently won the Championship but finished the Premier League season in 19th place, resulting in relegation.

Before Burnley, Kompany managed his hometown club Anderlecht.