Mbappe holds farewell party in Paris with special guest arriving

Kylian Mbappe continues to prepare for his imminent transfer from PSG to Real Madrid.

According to Le Parisien, the star striker hosted a grand farewell party today at an exclusive French restaurant named "White House."

Mbappe invited all his friends and several influential figures from across France. The most distinguished guest was French President Emmanuel Macron, who shares a close relationship with Mbappe.

Rumor has it that two years ago, Macron himself persuaded Mbappe to stay at PSG instead of moving to Real Madrid. Consequently, Kylian extended his contract with PSG under a 2+1 scheme. In June, Mbappe will become a free agent.

It is anticipated that Mbappe will officially become a Real Madrid player before the start of Euro 2024.

In 307 appearances for PSG, Mbappe has scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists.

On May 25, PSG will face Lyon in the French Cup final, marking Mbappe's last game for the Parisian club.