BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach

As previously anticipated, Dutch specialist Arne Slot has been appointed as the new head coach of Liverpool.

The official Liverpool website reports that Arne Slot has signed a three-year contract with the club. The exact compensation Liverpool paid Feyenoord for Slot's release remains undisclosed.

Slot succeeds the legendary Jürgen Klopp, who has managed the team since October 2015, securing 10 trophies during his tenure.

This season, under Slot's guidance, Feyenoord won the KNVB Cup and finished second in the Eredivisie. In the previous season, they triumphed in the Eredivisie.

Prior to his time at Feyenoord, Slot coached AZ Alkmaar and Cambuur.

Liverpool finished this Premier League season in third place.