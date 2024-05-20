What happened to him? Real Madrid legend shocked with his new look
Football news 20 may 2024, 16:07Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
managingmadrid.com
Today, May 20, the legendary former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, celebrates his 43rd birthday.
In honor of the occasion, Casillas posted a new update on his Instagram page, shocking everyone with his new look.
Casillas is now almost completely bald, bearing a strong resemblance to Tyson Fury.
As a reminder, Casillas retired in 2020 as a Porto player after suffering a heart attack during training, which ended his playing career.
For Real Madrid, Casillas played 725 matches.
