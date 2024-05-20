What happened to him? Real Madrid legend shocked with his new look

Today, May 20, the legendary former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, celebrates his 43rd birthday.

In honor of the occasion, Casillas posted a new update on his Instagram page, shocking everyone with his new look.

Casillas is now almost completely bald, bearing a strong resemblance to Tyson Fury.

As a reminder, Casillas retired in 2020 as a Porto player after suffering a heart attack during training, which ended his playing career.

For Real Madrid, Casillas played 725 matches.