Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cavalry prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Football news 20 may 2024, 19:40
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cavalry prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Photo: facebook.com/whitecapsfc / Author unknown

One of the Championship quarterfinal matches will take place on Wednesday in Vancouver, where the local team Vancouver Whitecaps will face Cavalry at BC Place. In the first leg, Vancouver Whitecaps secured a 2-1 victory. Here is a prediction for the return leg from the Dailysports expert team.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The "Blue and Whites" are vying for a spot in the MLS playoffs and currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings. In 13 matches, Vancouver Whitecaps have garnered 19 points, with five wins and four losses. Vanni Sartini's team is nine points behind the first-place Real Salt Lake.

It must be acknowledged that the "Caps" have been underwhelming in recent rounds. In their last match, they played an away game against Seattle Sounders, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In the MLS regular season, the team has not won in five consecutive matches, with three draws and two losses.

Cavalry

The "Cavalry" are battling for a top-five spot in the Canadian Premier League and currently occupy sixth place in the standings. In six matches, Cavalry have collected seven points, securing only one win, one loss, and four draws. They are only behind York in fifth place due to tiebreakers.

In the last round, Cavalry hosted York, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. After losing in the first round, Tommy Wheeldon's team has remained unbeaten in six consecutive matches, though they have only won one of those encounters.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • The teams have met four times in the Championship, with Vancouver Whitecaps winning only in the last match.
  • The bet on "Both Teams to Score" has been successful in the last three matches between these teams.
  • The bet on "Total over 2.5" has won in two out of the last four encounters.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Cavalry Prediction

The "Blue and Whites" have taken a significant step towards progressing further in the tournament. We believe there could be another exchange of goals in this match, so our bet is on "Both Teams to Score."

