Toronto FC vs CS Saint-Laurent prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

The second leg of the Championship quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday in Toronto, where the local team Toronto FC will host CS Saint-Laurent at BMO Field. Toronto FC dominated their opponent in the first match with a 3-0 victory. What can we expect from the game at BMO Field? Here is a prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Toronto FC

The "Reds" currently occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings of the MLS. In 14 matches, Toronto FC has collected 22 points, securing seven wins, one draw, and six losses. They are nine points behind the league leaders, Inter Miami, with a game in hand.

In their most recent match, John Herdman's team hosted Club de Foot Montreal and convincingly won 5-1. The match was essentially decided in the first half, as the "Reds" went into the break with a 3-0 lead. This victory marked their third win in the last five rounds, alongside two losses.

CS Saint-Laurent

Nicolas Razaghi's team won the League 1 Quebec title in 2023, earning them a spot in the Championship. Additionally, CS Saint-Laurent also clinched the 2023 Coupe L1QC, completing a league and cup double. In their debut Canadian Championship campaign, they faced HFX Wanderers from the Canadian Premier League in the first round.

The match ended 2-2 in regulation time, with the favorites only equalizing seven minutes before the end. CS Saint-Laurent advanced to the next round by winning the penalty shootout, making Razaghi's team the first semi-professional side from Quebec to defeat a professional club in the Championship.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

The teams have never met before on the football field.

In four of Toronto FC's last five matches, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has been successful.

In two of the last five matches involving the "Reds," only one team scored.

Toronto FC vs CS Saint-Laurent Prediction

It's clear that the outcome of this pairing is already decided, but it's unlikely that the hosts will play complacently. We anticipate another resounding victory from Toronto FC. Our bet for the match is "Toronto FC to win with a handicap of (-1.5)."