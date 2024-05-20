Postecoglou has requested at least three transfers from Tottenham management in the summer

The season is over for many Premier League clubs, so the latter can concentrate on transfer work. Tottenham already intend to start such work, and the head coach of Spurs, Ange Postecoglou, has already announced the requests to the club's management.

In North London have a reserve within the rules of profit and sustainability, because, according to ESPN, the manager of Tottenham has asked the management of the club for at least three transfers in the coming window. Among the positions to be strengthened are a striker and a centre midfielder.

A new forward may be needed in case of Risharlison's departure and here the opinions of the club's management are divided. Unanimity is not even given by a possible good offer from Saudi Arabia, as previously thought.

Recall, earlier there was information that Tottenham in the summer transfer window is ready to listen to offers for six of its players at once.