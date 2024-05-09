Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for their main striker in the summer

Although Tottenham still have a transfer backlash, Spurs are determined to clean up their squad and generate even more money to bring in players.

So, under the threat of leaving the club from North London are two of the main players of the team Ange Postecoglou, and their names are reported by The Times. They are: striker Richarlison and midfielder Yves Bissouma. If the club receive satisfactory offers for them, Tottenham are ready to say goodbye to them.

Exit transfers are also needed in order not to worry about fulfilling the rules of financial fair-play, well, and, of course, to feel more confident in the transfer market.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Tottenham are ready to sell six more players to make a total of one hundred million pounds. They will be replaced by a centre-back and a midfielder, a wide forward and a striker.