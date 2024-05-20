For the first time in 76 years. Real Madrid repeats not very pleasant anti-record

Real Madrid played their 37th round match of the Spanish La Liga against Villarreal, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

The "Whites" were leading 4-1 at halftime. However, in the second half, they conceded four goals in eight minutes. Despite their efforts, Madrid couldn't score another goal, and the match concluded with a 4-4 tie.

For the first time in 76 years, Real Madrid failed to win a La Liga match in which they scored four goals. The last occurrence of such an event was in 1948.

It is noteworthy that Real Madrid has already secured the La Liga title. On May 12th, a championship parade took place in Madrid to celebrate the "Whites'" victory. The event's protagonists, the players and the coaching staff of Real Madrid, rode through the Spanish capital on an open-top bus, basking in the glory.

Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of the "Blancos," was particularly prominent during the celebration. He recreated his famous photo from 2022, donning sunglasses and a cigar, which had become an internet sensation.