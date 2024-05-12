Ancelotti emulated the iconic photo with a cigar. Real orchestrated a vibrant championship parade

On May 12th, Madrid hosted the championship parade commemorating Real Madrid's victory in La Liga this season.

The protagonists of the celebration, the players, and the coaching staff of the "Los Blancos" rode through the Spanish capital in an open-top bus, basking in the rays of glory.

Particularly striking during the festivities was Carlo Ancelotti. The head coach of the "White" repeated his famous photo from 2022, donning sunglasses and holding a cigar, which had become a true internet sensation.

Every Real Madrid fan will like this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qsq52sdAng — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 12, 2024

The 64-year-old Italian coach didn't just settle for posing for the cameras; he also danced alongside the team.

Carlo Ancelotti is the greatest to ever do it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eM0bpdAMem — TC (@totalcristiano) May 12, 2024

The 2024 championship marked the 36th in the history of the "Royal Club." On June 1st, Ancelotti's team will face Borussia Dortmund for the UEFA Champions League Cup.