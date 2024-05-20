Jake Paul's plane was struck by lightning. The boxer was there.

A lightning bolt struck the plane of blogger and boxer Jake Paul as he was preparing to depart, reports the Daily Mail.

After a press conference with Mike Tyson, Paul was getting ready to fly home when lightning hit his private jet. Jake was on the plane when it was violently shaken by the electric charges outside. Fortunately, no one was injured. Notably, the blogger and boxer's private jet is valued at approximately 30 million euros.

The way home from the presser was interesting 😂 pic.twitter.com/jagrlxWhnp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 19, 2024

Tyson and Paul are set to clash in a boxing match on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, in the main event of a card that will be broadcast on Netflix. Earlier reports stated that the fight would be sanctioned as a professional bout.

This will be Iron Mike's first fight since 2020 when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw and wasn't recorded on the boxers' records.

