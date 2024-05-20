RU RU
"We can fight for bigger things," said the Chelsea coach about the 2023/24 Premier League season

Football news 20 may 2024, 02:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino reviewed the Premier League season, his first at the helm of the Blues.

At the press conference following the game against Bournemouth, the Argentine specialist stated that the start of the season was challenging, but the last few months were fantastic.

"I believe the way we finished the season was fantastic, and it’s the first step towards achieving something significant. Caicedo's goal was incredible, astonishing. I haven't seen many goals like that; it’s pure talent. We don't train for such situations.

The beginning of the season was tough, but I am pleased with how we performed in the last few months. We can fight for bigger things," said Pochettino.

He also added that everyone at Chelsea wants to win, wants to climb higher next season, and place the club where it truly belongs.

It is worth noting that Chelsea hosted Bournemouth in their final match of the season at their stadium. The 2-1 victory secured the London team sixth place and a spot in European competitions for the next season.

By the way, Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta summed up the results of this season and spoke about the next one.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
