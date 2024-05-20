Brest will play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in history

In the final round of Ligue 1, Brest traveled to Toulouse and secured a resounding 3-0 victory.

In another match, Lille faced Nice, ending in a 2-2 draw, which was an incredible result for Brest. They surpassed Lille by two points, climbed to third place, and secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

It is worth noting that Brest had already guaranteed themselves a spot in European competitions three rounds before the end of the championship. The team maintained third place in the league, earning direct qualification to the group stage of the Champions League.

Since 2009, Brest had not finished higher than 11th place in the top division.