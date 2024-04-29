RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news For the first time in its history. Brest has guaranteed itself a place in the European competitions

For the first time in its history. Brest has guaranteed itself a place in the European competitions

Football news 29 apr 2024, 04:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
For the first time in its history. Brest has guaranteed itself a place in the European competitions Photo: https://twitter.com/Ligue1UberEats

In the 31st round match of Ligue 1, Brest visited Rennes on Sunday, April 28th.

Within the opening 11 minutes, spectators witnessed three goals. Rennes scored twice, and Brest responded once. After halftime, the match saw a flurry of goals: the guests scored three times, to which the hosts replied with two goals of their own. It seemed the match was heading for a draw, but in the 90+5th minute, Brest secured victory with a score of 5-4.

Thanks to this triumph, the team has guaranteed themselves a place in European competitions for the first time in their history. Eric Ruault's team currently sits in 3rd place in Ligue 1. With three rounds remaining in the championship, Brest will not drop out of the European qualification zone. The club may finish the season at least in 5th place, which ensures participation in the group stage of the Europa League.

If the team maintains their 3rd position in the championship, they can directly qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. From 2009 to the present, Brest has never finished higher than 11th in the top division.

By the way, PSG has secured the Ligue 1 title ahead of schedule. Three rounds before the end, Enrique's team leads their closest pursuer by 12 points.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins