For the first time in its history. Brest has guaranteed itself a place in the European competitions

In the 31st round match of Ligue 1, Brest visited Rennes on Sunday, April 28th.

Within the opening 11 minutes, spectators witnessed three goals. Rennes scored twice, and Brest responded once. After halftime, the match saw a flurry of goals: the guests scored three times, to which the hosts replied with two goals of their own. It seemed the match was heading for a draw, but in the 90+5th minute, Brest secured victory with a score of 5-4.

Thanks to this triumph, the team has guaranteed themselves a place in European competitions for the first time in their history. Eric Ruault's team currently sits in 3rd place in Ligue 1. With three rounds remaining in the championship, Brest will not drop out of the European qualification zone. The club may finish the season at least in 5th place, which ensures participation in the group stage of the Europa League.

If the team maintains their 3rd position in the championship, they can directly qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. From 2009 to the present, Brest has never finished higher than 11th in the top division.

By the way, PSG has secured the Ligue 1 title ahead of schedule. Three rounds before the end, Enrique's team leads their closest pursuer by 12 points.