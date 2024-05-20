Manchester United set an unfortunate club record during the Premier League era

Manchester United played their final match of the current Premier League season, defeating Brighton 2-0.

Despite this victory, the Red Devils finished the 2023-24 Premier League campaign in eighth place in the standings. Over 38 rounds, they accumulated 60 points, marking the worst performance for Manchester United in the Premier League era, Squawka reports. The previous record low was set in the 2013-14 season, when they finished seventh with 64 points.

Additionally, this season marks the first time in 34 years that Manchester United has concluded the season with a negative goal difference.

Despite these setbacks, Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag believes the club is in a better position than last year. United will also compete in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at 16:00 Central European Time.