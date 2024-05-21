RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Netherlands' rising star will decide on his future before the European Championship

The Netherlands' rising star will decide on his future before the European Championship

Football news Yesterday, 15:10
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The Netherlands' rising star will decide on his future before the European Championship Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is spending this season on loan at German RB Leipzig, will make a decision on his future before the start of the European Championship, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain do not want to sell him this summer. It's a matter of staying at PSG or (most likely) taking on a new lease until 2025.

Earlier, Romano reported that Simons could continue to play at RB Leipzig on loan, and this is the option that is a priority for PSG. The midfielder may also be temporarily given to Barcelona, as Xavi is also interested in him.

Recall, earlier it was reported that PSG is ready to let Simons go for an amount starting from 100 million euros.

Taking into account 42 matches for RB Leipzig in the current season, Xavi Simons scored 9 goals and made 15 assists. Last season, Xavi Simons played on loan for PSV.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain RB Leipzig Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024