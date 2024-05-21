The Netherlands' rising star will decide on his future before the European Championship

Attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is spending this season on loan at German RB Leipzig, will make a decision on his future before the start of the European Championship, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain do not want to sell him this summer. It's a matter of staying at PSG or (most likely) taking on a new lease until 2025.

Earlier, Romano reported that Simons could continue to play at RB Leipzig on loan, and this is the option that is a priority for PSG. The midfielder may also be temporarily given to Barcelona, as Xavi is also interested in him.

Recall, earlier it was reported that PSG is ready to let Simons go for an amount starting from 100 million euros.

Taking into account 42 matches for RB Leipzig in the current season, Xavi Simons scored 9 goals and made 15 assists. Last season, Xavi Simons played on loan for PSV.