Xavi Simons will not play for PSG next season
Football news Today, 02:57
Photo: twitter.com/centregoals / Author unknown
Dutch super talent Xavi Simons, who has been performing successfully on loan at RB Leipzig, will depart from PSG this summer.
According to RMC Sport, PSG and RB Leipzig are currently discussing the terms for Xavi Simons' permanent transfer to the German club. Besides the "Bulls," Simons has attracted interest from clubs in the English Premier League.
However, Simons himself dreams of returning to Barcelona, his childhood club. The Catalans could loan the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, but they currently cannot afford to buy out his contract due to financial constraints.
In 42 matches for RB Leipzig this season, Xavi Simons has scored 9 goals and provided 15 assists.
Last season, Xavi Simons played on loan for PSV Eindhoven.
