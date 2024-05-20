Bayern can appoint a coach whose team is relegated from the Premier League

Following a series of unsuccessful negotiations with priority candidates, Bayern Munich continues its search for a new head coach for the upcoming season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one of the candidates is Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who is currently coaching Burnley.

However, Bayern Munich is not the only option for Kompany. His candidacy is also being considered by Brighton, who are without a head coach following Roberto De Zerbi's departure.

It is worth recalling that back in February, Bayern decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel, with whom they finished third in the Bundesliga this season and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Previously, Bayern had been turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to extend their collaboration with Tuchel, but those negotiations fell through as well.

Kompany has been coaching Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his guidance, Burnley confidently won the Championship but was relegated from the Premier League, finishing 19th at the end of the season.