PSG super-talent wants to return to Barcelona this summer

Football news Today, 04:33
Attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, dreams of returning to Barcelona this summer.

According to Diario Sport, there is a clause in the Dutch footballer's contract with PSG that allows him to request another loan and choose which club he wants to go to. Barcelona is very keen on having Simons in their squad and is prepared to offer him a place in the first team for the upcoming season.

In the near future, the young attacking midfielder will have a meeting with PSG's management representatives to ensure that he will be allowed to move to Barcelona.

The transfer of Xavi Simons would imply that Barcelona does not intend to buy out João Félix's contract from Atlético Madrid, as these players play in the same position.

However, it is reported that Barcelona will not be able to buy out Simons' contract due to financial reasons. PSG does not plan to let go of this player for less than 100 million euros.

In 42 matches for RB Leipzig this season, Xavi Simons has scored 9 goals and provided 15 assists.

From 2010 to 2019, Xavi Simons played for Barcelona's academy before moving to PSG.

