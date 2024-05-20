Chelsea were poised to steal Slot's Feyenoord favourite to join them
Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has already left the club, but the specialist may not be the only one who will move from Rotterdam to the English Premier League.
Thus, left-back of the Dutch vice-champion Quilindschy Hartman has Chelsea's eye on him and in a recent interview, the 22-year-old confirmed the interest of the London club, although he is not sure about the move:
"I don't think they want me now, but in principle they were considering a transfer. It all started in the winter. They came to Feyenoord last winter, but then I didn't want to leave because I had just started playing for the first time in six months.
Also, the European Championship was coming up and there was no doubt about that. Feyenoord were also clear: we are open to talking in the summer, but not now. Then the interest was renewed in the past few months.
They really wanted me and I was open to a move, but now, unfortunately, due to unfortunate things in the context of an injury, things have turned the other way. Chelsea have wished me luck and made it clear that they won't stop their interest. Who knows, we'll see," Hartman is quoted by teamTALK.