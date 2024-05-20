RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Chelsea were poised to steal Slot's Feyenoord favourite to join them

Chelsea were poised to steal Slot's Feyenoord favourite to join them

Football news 20 may 2024, 13:33
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Chelsea were poised to steal Slot's Feyenoord favourite to join them Chelsea were poised to steal Slot's Feyenoord favourite to join them

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has already left the club, but the specialist may not be the only one who will move from Rotterdam to the English Premier League.

Thus, left-back of the Dutch vice-champion Quilindschy Hartman has Chelsea's eye on him and in a recent interview, the 22-year-old confirmed the interest of the London club, although he is not sure about the move:

"I don't think they want me now, but in principle they were considering a transfer. It all started in the winter. They came to Feyenoord last winter, but then I didn't want to leave because I had just started playing for the first time in six months.

Also, the European Championship was coming up and there was no doubt about that. Feyenoord were also clear: we are open to talking in the summer, but not now. Then the interest was renewed in the past few months.

They really wanted me and I was open to a move, but now, unfortunately, due to unfortunate things in the context of an injury, things have turned the other way. Chelsea have wished me luck and made it clear that they won't stop their interest. Who knows, we'll see," Hartman is quoted by teamTALK.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Feyenoord Premier League England Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024