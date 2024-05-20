RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on May 21, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on May 21, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction Photo: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/ Author - Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
NBA 20 may 2024, 21:00 Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver , Rogers Arena
Edmonton Oilers Edmonton Oilers
Prediction on game Win Edmonton Oilers
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 21, their seventh meeting in the NHL playoffs will be held Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers. The forecast for the matchup of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Vancouver Canucks

For Vancouver so far the season is going well, the team looked good in the regular season, where they eventually finished in third place in the conference. They managed to get past Nashville in the first round with a 4-2 victory. It is not easy to play against Edmonton, the "tangents" constantly get ahead, however, the opponent always managed to compare.

Injuries will not allow three hockey players to go on the ice, the factor of their arena is very important, but to cope with the opponent's offensive line will not be easy.

Edmonton Oilers

The season started off rough for the Oilers, they took too long to get rocked. At some point, Edmonton managed to find their rhythm, which allowed them to make up for lost time.

The Oilers got better in the playoffs, where they were able to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in the series. Things are tougher against Vancouver, but when you have guys like Draisaitl, McDavid, Bouchard in the lineup, those guys are the playoff point leaders. With a roster like that, you can compete for the Stanley Cup. The decisive battle against Vancouver will definitely miss one player.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • It is not difficult to guess the current score of the series, since the team reached the seventh match, it means 3:3.
  • Vancouver in the current draw of the playoffs held six meetings at home, in which they won only three victories.
  • Edmonton has won three of five road confrontations in back-to-back games.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

In such a match, no one needs extra motivation, because at stake is a trip to the conference finals, where Dallas is already waiting. Although Vancouver is playing at home, the favorites of this pair are considered the guests. Edmonton's lineup looks stronger, and the Oilers looked more interesting in this series, so we'll take a chance on a clean win for the visitors.

Prediction on game Win Edmonton Oilers
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Recommended MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Bet now BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Pavel Kotov Odds: 1.6 Alexander Bublik Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 23 may 2024, 09:20 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.81 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 USA vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Sweden vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024