Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on May 21, 2024

On May 21, their seventh meeting in the NHL playoffs will be held Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers. The forecast for the matchup of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Vancouver Canucks

For Vancouver so far the season is going well, the team looked good in the regular season, where they eventually finished in third place in the conference. They managed to get past Nashville in the first round with a 4-2 victory. It is not easy to play against Edmonton, the "tangents" constantly get ahead, however, the opponent always managed to compare.

Injuries will not allow three hockey players to go on the ice, the factor of their arena is very important, but to cope with the opponent's offensive line will not be easy.

Edmonton Oilers

The season started off rough for the Oilers, they took too long to get rocked. At some point, Edmonton managed to find their rhythm, which allowed them to make up for lost time.

The Oilers got better in the playoffs, where they were able to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in the series. Things are tougher against Vancouver, but when you have guys like Draisaitl, McDavid, Bouchard in the lineup, those guys are the playoff point leaders. With a roster like that, you can compete for the Stanley Cup. The decisive battle against Vancouver will definitely miss one player.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

It is not difficult to guess the current score of the series, since the team reached the seventh match, it means 3:3.

Vancouver in the current draw of the playoffs held six meetings at home, in which they won only three victories.

Edmonton has won three of five road confrontations in back-to-back games.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

In such a match, no one needs extra motivation, because at stake is a trip to the conference finals, where Dallas is already waiting. Although Vancouver is playing at home, the favorites of this pair are considered the guests. Edmonton's lineup looks stronger, and the Oilers looked more interesting in this series, so we'll take a chance on a clean win for the visitors.