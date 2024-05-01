Torino vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.88 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Torino and Bologna. The meeting will take place in Turin on Friday, May 3rd. The game is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Torino

Torino is finishing the current season in their usual place in the middle of the table. The team has had a decent overall performance throughout the championship, without any significant downturns. However, they failed to compete for European qualification, primarily due to their weak attacking play, scoring only 31 goals. Not even the acquisition of the once formidable forward Duván Zapata from Atalanta helped much, although he scored the lion's share of those goals (11).

Bologna

Under Thiago Motta's management, Bologna has made a sensational return to European competitions for the first time in over 20 years. This can already be considered a leap above expectations. Additionally, the team is seriously fighting for a place in the Champions League and recently defeated a direct competitor, AS Roma, away from home. It is worth noting that everything is in the hands of Bologna themselves, but they face a challenging schedule in the final stretch of the season. After the match against Torino, Bologna will play against Napoli, Juventus, and Genoa.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Torino has not won in their last four matches, during which "Il Toro" scored only 2 goals.

Bologna has not been defeated for almost two months.

Bologna has been unable to beat Torino away from home for 5 years.

Torino vs Bologna Prediction

This match should be viewed through the lens of Bologna's fight for a spot in the Champions League. The hosts are unlikely to be highly motivated, so I'm betting on a victory for Motta's team with a 0 handicap.