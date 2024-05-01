RU RU
Main Predictions Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown
Olympiacos Olympiacos
EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos - Barcelona
Piraeus , Peace and Friendship Stadium
Barcelona Barcelona
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.62

In the framework of the fourth match of the EuroLeague basketball playoff quarterfinals, there will be a match between the Greek Olympiacos and the Spanish Barcelona. The meeting will take place in Piraeus on Thursday, May 2nd. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 PM Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos is the current finalist of the EuroLeague, and a year before that, they also made it to the final four. The Greek team is pursuing the same goal in the current campaign. However, in the quarterfinal series against Barcelona, the Greeks are currently trailing 1:2. This means there is no room for error, and they absolutely need a victory in the upcoming home game to extend the series to a decisive fifth match.

Barcelona

Barcelona can generally count this EuroLeague regular season as a success. The reigning Spanish champions faced a tough opponent in Olympiacos in the playoffs and exchanged victories in the first two home games of the series. The match in Piraeus was thrilling and ended in overtime. Olympiacos led by three points with a minute to go, but Barcelona showed character and secured a victory with a score of 80:82.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • The last two home matches of Olympiacos in the EuroLeague ended in overtime.
  • Barcelona has not been able to win two away matches in a row for over a month.
  • The series score is 2:1 in favor of Barcelona, who won against Olympiacos in both regular season matches.

Olympiacos vs Barcelona Prediction

Bookmakers do not believe that the Spaniards will close the series in Piraeus and predict a fifth match in this pair. I am inclined to agree with them and will bet on Olympiacos to win with a handicap of -2.5 points.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.62

