Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Photo: dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author unknown
Europa League 02 may 2024, 15:00 Roma - Bayer Leverkusen
International, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, there will be a match between Roma and Bayer. The match will take place in Rome on Thursday, May 2nd. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Roma

The Romans have greatly improved with Daniele De Rossi taking over as coach, but in recent matches, the team has stopped demonstrating aggressive, attacking football, preferring to achieve results. In Serie A, Roma is trying to maintain a place in the top five and qualify for the Champions League next season, while also attempting to reach yet another final in a European tournament.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer is finishing an absolutely phenomenal season on a high note. The team won the Bundesliga for the first time in its history, becoming the champions of Germany in a very confident manner. Why shouldn't Javier Alonso's charges aim for a treble? The "Pharmacists" have already reached the final of the DFB-Pokal, where they will play against Kaiserlautern from the 2. Bundesliga. In the Europa League playoffs, the Germans defeated Qarabag and overcame English side West Ham.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Roma lost their last match at home to Bologna, but has been scoring consistently throughout the current season.
  • Bayer continues their incredible streak, having not suffered any defeats in this campaign.
  • The teams met at a similar stage in the previous edition of this tournament. Roma advanced to the final on aggregate after two matches.

Roma vs Bayer Prediction

The "Wolves" are considered the underdog in this match and in the entire confrontation, but it's not wise to count them out. I suggest betting on Bayer not to lose and the total goals to be over 1.5.

