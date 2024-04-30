RU RU
Main Predictions Marseille vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction Photo: liveresult.ru/ Author unknown
Marseille Marseille
Europa League 02 may 2024, 15:00 Marseille - Atalanta
-
- : -
International, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Atalanta Atalanta
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, there will be a match between Olympique Marseille and Atalanta. The match will take place in France on Thursday, May 2nd. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Marseille

Frequent changes in coaches have not helped Marseille to show acceptable results at home. The team has been in a turbulent zone all season and currently occupies seventh place in the Ligue 1 table, risking missing out on European competitions next season. Nevertheless, Olympique continues to steadily approach the decisive match in the Europa League. First, the team emerged from a tough group, and in the playoffs, they managed to defeat Shakhtar, Villarreal, and Benfica.

Atalanta

Atalanta has recently experienced personnel changes, which has slightly affected their results. However, Gasperini's team is still in contention for a place in the Champions League next season and holds their fate in their own hands. In addition, Atalanta has already reached the final of the Coppa Italia, where they will battle for the trophy against Juventus. In the Europa League playoffs, the Bergamo team overcame Sporting Lisbon and sensationally knocked out the formidable Liverpool.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Marseille has lost only one match at home this season.
  • In the last 13 away matches, Atalanta has managed to keep a clean sheet only twice.
  • The teams have not met each other before.

Marseille vs Atalanta Prediction

Bookmakers find it difficult to name a favorite in this match and do not give preference to either side. Considering Atalanta's strength and Marseille's good performance at home, I'll bet on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

