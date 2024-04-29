Catanzaro vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the framework of the 36th round of the Italian Serie B, there will be a match between Catanzaro and Venezia. The game will take place on Wednesday, May 1st. The kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was made by the experts at Dailysports.

Catanzaro

The modest club from Lombardy has not played in Serie A since the early 1980s. In the current season, Catanzaro is closer than ever to the coveted goal and has already secured a place in the playoff quarterfinals. The team is currently in fifth place, having accumulated 57 points in 35 matches. The leaders of the team are Emello and Vandeputt, who have scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists respectively. It's worth noting that this is the team's first season in the second-tier Italian football league after returning from Serie C.

Venezia

After two years, Venezia could return to Serie A. Paolo Zanoli's team is currently in third place in the league table with three rounds remaining in the season. They are only three points behind the second-place team, so they have a good chance of securing direct promotion to the elite league. It's worth reminding that teams placed from third to eighth will compete for one promotion spot to Serie A. Additionally, Venezia's Finnish forward, Joel Pohjanpalo, is currently the league's top scorer with 20 goals.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Catanzaro has been unable to win three consecutive home matches.

Venezia is on a three-match winning streak.

The teams have only played three matches against each other: one draw and two wins for Venezia.

Catanzaro vs Venezia Prediction

The visitors are in much better form, and this match will be crucial in the battle for the second place. Therefore, I suggest betting on Venezia to win with a 0 handicap.