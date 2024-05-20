RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction x.com/mhfootballclub
Hapoel Beer Sheva Hapoel Beer Sheva
Premier League Israel Yesterday, 13:30 Hapoel Beer Sheva - Maccabi Haifa
Finished
1 : 4
Israel,
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
Helder Lopes
39’ (P)
9’
Maor Kandil
28’
Frantzdy Pierrot
42’ (OG)
Eitan Tibi
54’
Din David
Review Match details H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, May 21, in the 9th round of the Championship round of the Israeli Premier League, Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Maccabi Haifa. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this encounter.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Hapoel Be'er Sheva is currently in third place in the Premier League, holding a 4-point lead over the fourth position. With only two rounds left in the season, Hapoel Be'er Sheva can secure third place with a win in this match, though moving higher up the table is no longer possible.

In their last match, Hapoel Be'er Sheva faced Maccabi Tel Aviv away, who have already secured the championship. Maccabi Tel Aviv showed no mercy and defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-0. Over their last five matches, Hapoel Be'er Sheva has collected 9 points.

Maccabi Haifa

Last season's champions, Maccabi Haifa, have already secured second place this season. They trail Maccabi Tel Aviv by eight points and lead Hapoel Be'er Sheva by ten points, so they have no tournament motivation left for this game.

In their last match, Maccabi Haifa won 2-1 away against Bnei Sakhnin, with the winning goal scored in the fourth minute of added time. Before that, Maccabi Haifa lost 0-1 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, a result that decided the championship.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • This season, Maccabi Haifa has defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv twice with scores of 1-0 and 4-1. However, Hapoel Tel Aviv won 2-1 in the 19th round.
  • In the history of 88 matches between these clubs, Maccabi Haifa has a winning advantage with 46 victories compared to Hapoel Be'er Sheva's 22.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction

Despite lacking tournament motivation, Maccabi Haifa's attack remains formidable. I predict that both teams will score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024