Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

On Tuesday, May 21, in the 9th round of the Championship round of the Israeli Premier League, Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Maccabi Haifa. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this encounter.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Hapoel Be'er Sheva is currently in third place in the Premier League, holding a 4-point lead over the fourth position. With only two rounds left in the season, Hapoel Be'er Sheva can secure third place with a win in this match, though moving higher up the table is no longer possible.

In their last match, Hapoel Be'er Sheva faced Maccabi Tel Aviv away, who have already secured the championship. Maccabi Tel Aviv showed no mercy and defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-0. Over their last five matches, Hapoel Be'er Sheva has collected 9 points.

Maccabi Haifa

Last season's champions, Maccabi Haifa, have already secured second place this season. They trail Maccabi Tel Aviv by eight points and lead Hapoel Be'er Sheva by ten points, so they have no tournament motivation left for this game.

In their last match, Maccabi Haifa won 2-1 away against Bnei Sakhnin, with the winning goal scored in the fourth minute of added time. Before that, Maccabi Haifa lost 0-1 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, a result that decided the championship.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

This season, Maccabi Haifa has defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv twice with scores of 1-0 and 4-1. However, Hapoel Tel Aviv won 2-1 in the 19th round.

In the history of 88 matches between these clubs, Maccabi Haifa has a winning advantage with 46 victories compared to Hapoel Be'er Sheva's 22.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa prediction

Despite lacking tournament motivation, Maccabi Haifa's attack remains formidable. I predict that both teams will score in this match.