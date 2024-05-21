A collectible card featuring Michael Jordan has been sold for a record amount

A collectible card featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan has been sold for a record amount.

The MJ Star #101 card from the 1984/85 season was sold for nearly one million dollars—$925,000.

The previous record was held by a 1986 Fleer Jordan card graded PSA 10, which sold at a PWCC auction in July 2021 for $840,000.

Both the buyer and seller of the record-breaking card have chosen to remain anonymous.

Michael Jordan is a 6-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and a 5-time league MVP. In the 1984/85 season, he was awarded Rookie of the Year.

Jordan is the best basketball player in history (according to ESPN experts). He played as an offensive guard. Jordan played an important role in popularizing basketball and the NBA worldwide in the 1980s and 1990s. He is a two-time Olympic champion.