RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction x.com/MaccabiTLVFC
Hapoel Haifa Hapoel Haifa
Premier League Israel Yesterday, 13:30 Hapoel Haifa - Maccabi Tel Aviv
Finished
0 : 3
Israel,
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
63’ 71’
Eran Zahavi
64’
Dor Peretz
Review Match details H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, May 21, in the 9th round of the Championship round of the Israeli Premier League, Hapoel Haifa will host Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this encounter.

Hapoel Haifa

Hapoel Haifa currently occupies the fourth place with two rounds left in the season. Their chances of finishing third are slim, as they trail Hapoel Be'er Sheva by 4 points. To move up, Hapoel Haifa must win their remaining matches and hope for slip-ups from Be'er Sheva.

In their last match, Hapoel Haifa secured a 1-0 away victory against Maccabi Bnei Reineh, following a 1-2 loss to Bnei Sakhnin. In their last five games, "the Sharks" have accumulated six points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv are the champions of Israel, having clinched the title for the first time since 2020 and the 20th time in their history. With two rounds remaining, Maccabi Tel Aviv leads Maccabi Haifa by 8 points, marking an excellent season for the team.

Approaching this match, Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a five-match unbeaten streak, securing 13 points in this period. In their previous game, Robbie Keane's team demolished Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-0, following a 1-0 away win over Maccabi Haifa, securing their championship title.

Interesting facts and fead-to-fead history

  • This season, Maccabi Tel Aviv has defeated Hapoel Haifa three times with scores of 1-0, 3-1, and 4-1.
  • The last victory for Hapoel Haifa against Maccabi Tel Aviv was in 2018. They have not won in their last 17 encounters.

Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction

Although Maccabi Tel Aviv lacks tournament motivation, they remain the clear favorites. My prediction is a victory for the visitors.

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024