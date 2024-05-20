Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, May 21, in the 9th round of the Championship round of the Israeli Premier League, Hapoel Haifa will host Maccabi Tel Aviv. The match is set to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this encounter.

Hapoel Haifa

Hapoel Haifa currently occupies the fourth place with two rounds left in the season. Their chances of finishing third are slim, as they trail Hapoel Be'er Sheva by 4 points. To move up, Hapoel Haifa must win their remaining matches and hope for slip-ups from Be'er Sheva.

In their last match, Hapoel Haifa secured a 1-0 away victory against Maccabi Bnei Reineh, following a 1-2 loss to Bnei Sakhnin. In their last five games, "the Sharks" have accumulated six points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv are the champions of Israel, having clinched the title for the first time since 2020 and the 20th time in their history. With two rounds remaining, Maccabi Tel Aviv leads Maccabi Haifa by 8 points, marking an excellent season for the team.

Approaching this match, Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a five-match unbeaten streak, securing 13 points in this period. In their previous game, Robbie Keane's team demolished Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-0, following a 1-0 away win over Maccabi Haifa, securing their championship title.

Interesting facts and fead-to-fead history

This season, Maccabi Tel Aviv has defeated Hapoel Haifa three times with scores of 1-0, 3-1, and 4-1.

The last victory for Hapoel Haifa against Maccabi Tel Aviv was in 2018. They have not won in their last 17 encounters.

Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction

Although Maccabi Tel Aviv lacks tournament motivation, they remain the clear favorites. My prediction is a victory for the visitors.