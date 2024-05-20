RU RU
Sweden vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Sweden vs Slovakia prediction Photo: https://x.com/Trekronorse
Sweden Sweden
World Championship Yesterday, 13:20 Sweden - Slovakia
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Slovakia Slovakia
On Tuesday, May 21, the final day of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, currently being held in the Czech Republic, will take place. The Swedish national team will face Slovakia, with the game set to start at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Sweden

The Swedes are the leaders of Group B, displaying excellent hockey and living up to their expectations as one of the main contenders for the World Championship gold medals. In five matches, they have secured five regulation-time victories. They initially defeated the USA 5-2, then crushed Poland 5-1 and Germany 6-1, achieved a comfortable 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan, and in their previous match, they routed Latvia 7-2.

Sweden currently has 15 points from five games and still has one more game to play on Monday, May 20, against France. Therefore, the Swedes can accumulate a maximum of 21 points in the group stage.

Slovakia

This match is crucial for Slovakia. They are on the edge of the playoff zone, currently holding 12 points, three points ahead of Latvia. However, the Latvians defeated Slovakia in their head-to-head match, so in the event of a regulation-time loss to Sweden and a regulation-time victory for Latvia, it will be the Baltic team that progresses. Latvia's next match is against the USA, one of the tournament favorites, making a win for Latvia quite challenging. The advantage for Slovakia is that the Latvia-USA game will take place earlier, allowing the Slovaks to enter their game against Sweden without any pressure, provided the result is favorable.

As for their results, Slovakia unexpectedly lost their first tournament game to Germany 4-6, then consecutively defeated Kazakhstan 6-2, the USA 5-4 in overtime, Poland 4-0, and France 4-2. However, as mentioned earlier, they lost to Latvia 2-3 in a shootout.

Interesting facts and fead-to-head history

  • The last time Slovakia and Sweden played against each other was in 2022, when Slovakia defeated the Swedes 4-0.
  • Slovakia has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 6 of their last 8 matches. Additionally, they have scored more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches. Slovakia has not lost in regulation time in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Sweden has won in regulation time in their last 5 matches. Sweden has scored more than 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches.

Sweden vs Slovakia prediction

This match is very important for Slovakia and not crucial for Sweden. Under such circumstances, we might expect a very high-scoring game. Both teams tend to score a lot, which strengthens the argument for a high-scoring match. My bet is on the total match score being over five goals with odds of 1.53.

