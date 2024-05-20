RU RU
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
Premier League South Africa Yesterday, 13:30 TS Galaxy - Mamelodi Sundowns
Finished
1 : 1
South Africa,
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Puso Dithejane
78’
85’
Peter Shalulile
Prediction on game W1(+1,0)
Odds: 1.79
One of the rescheduled matches of the 20th round of the South African Premier League will be played on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium, where TS Galaxy will face Mamelodi Sundowns. Here is a match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

TS Galaxy

The "Rockets" are fighting for a spot in the African cups and still have a theoretical chance to catch Orlando Pirates, who are in third place. TS Galaxy has two matches left in this Premier League season, and they are six points behind the third position.
In the last round, the "Rockets" hosted Orlando Pirates and secured a 1-0 victory. This result extended TS Galaxy's unbeaten streak to four matches. At home, the "Rockets" have been formidable, winning 10 out of 14 matches with only two defeats.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena's team had an excellent season and deservedly won the championship title. In 28 rounds, Mamelodi Sundowns accumulated 72 points, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League. This is 22 points more than the second-placed Stellenbosch.
In their last match, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Stellenbosch 1-0 away. This victory was their third consecutive win in the league. Regarding their away performance, Mamelodi Sundowns have not lost a single away match, securing 11 victories in 14 outings.

Interesting facts and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Mamelodi Sundowns comfortably defeated the "Rockets," scoring three unanswered goals.
  • TS Galaxy knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the League Cup, winning in a penalty shootout.
  • In four of the last five matches, the bet on "Total over 2.5" has been successful.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Bookmakers favor Mamelodi Sundowns in this match; however, the "Rockets" are more motivated. Our bet for this match is "TS Galaxy to win with a handicap (+1.0)" with odds of 1.79.

