The experienced defender will leave Milan in the summer

Veteran central defender Simon Kjær will leave AC Milan this summer, as announced by the club's press office.

The contract of the 35-year-old Danish national team center-back expires in June and will not be renewed. No details about the player’s future plans have been disclosed.

Kjær has played for Milan since 2020. In 2022, he won the Italian championship with the team.

In the 2023-24 season, the seasoned footballer made 24 appearances for the Rossoneri across all competitions, contributing one assist.

Earlier reports indicated that Milan has identified a candidate for the head coach position, who is ready to take on the role immediately.

Milan occupies second place in the Serie A standings after 37 rounds. The team's position in the table will remain unchanged.