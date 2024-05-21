Three English grandees have launched a battle for the Serie A star

In his 30s, striker Paulo Dybala has managed to build an association with Serie A, playing in Italy for 12 years, although he started his career at home. But, the Argentine is wanted by foreign clubs in the summer.

The current Roma player, as reported by teamTALK, has attracted attention from three English teams, namely Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, although there is interest from almost everywhere.

Dybala is also of interest to top clubs outside of Italy because the striker's contract includes a fee of just €12 million, which is a ridiculous amount of money for a striker of this calibre.

Manchester United reportedly failed in their bid to sign the 30-year-old back in 2019, but five years later are in a much better position to get him.