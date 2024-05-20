Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Win Finland Odds: 2.06 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The Finnish and Swiss national teams will face off in the final match of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, taking place in the Czech Republic. The game will be held on Tuesday, May 21, starting at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Finland

The Suomi have had a less than confident tournament so far. Currently, they have only secured two victories in the World Championship. In the first match, Finland lost to the Czech Republic in a shootout with a score of 0-1, followed by two convincing wins. They first crushed Great Britain 8-0 and then Norway 4-1. However, the match against Austria was a real upset. The Finns were leading 2-1 after the second period, but in the third period, the Austrians first equalized and then scored the winning goal in the final seconds, resulting in a 2-3 loss for Finland. In their last game, the Suomi faced Canada and also suffered a defeat with a score of 3-5.

Thus, after five matches, Finland has only seven points and is behind Austria due to tiebreakers, but the key factor is that Finland has one game in hand. On Monday, May 20, they will play against Denmark and can potentially jump into the top four.

Switzerland

Unlike Finland, Switzerland has already secured a spot in the World Championship playoffs. In five matches, they consecutively defeated Norway 5-2, edged out Austria 6-5, beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in overtime, shut out Great Britain 3-0, and trounced Denmark 8-0. However, in their most recent group stage game, they narrowly lost to Canada 2-3. Despite this, Switzerland has accumulated 14 points in six games and sits third in the standings. The match against Finland holds no significance for Switzerland.

Interesting facts and Head-to-head history

In their last meeting, Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1.

Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in 7 of their last 9 matches.

Switzerland has scored more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 9 matches. In 6 of Finland's last 7 games, more than four goals have been scored.

Finland vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland has already secured their position in the group stage of the World Championship. Finland will enter this game with incredible motivation, so I believe they will win this match. My bet is on a Suomi victory with odds of 2.06.