RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Finland vs Switzerland prediction Photo: https://x.com/leijonat
Finland Finland
World Championship Yesterday, 13:20 Finland - Switzerland
Praga, O2 Arena
Switzerland Switzerland
Prediction on game Win Finland
Odds: 2.06

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The Finnish and Swiss national teams will face off in the final match of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship, taking place in the Czech Republic. The game will be held on Tuesday, May 21, starting at 20:20 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Finland

The Suomi have had a less than confident tournament so far. Currently, they have only secured two victories in the World Championship. In the first match, Finland lost to the Czech Republic in a shootout with a score of 0-1, followed by two convincing wins. They first crushed Great Britain 8-0 and then Norway 4-1. However, the match against Austria was a real upset. The Finns were leading 2-1 after the second period, but in the third period, the Austrians first equalized and then scored the winning goal in the final seconds, resulting in a 2-3 loss for Finland. In their last game, the Suomi faced Canada and also suffered a defeat with a score of 3-5.

Thus, after five matches, Finland has only seven points and is behind Austria due to tiebreakers, but the key factor is that Finland has one game in hand. On Monday, May 20, they will play against Denmark and can potentially jump into the top four.

Switzerland

Unlike Finland, Switzerland has already secured a spot in the World Championship playoffs. In five matches, they consecutively defeated Norway 5-2, edged out Austria 6-5, beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in overtime, shut out Great Britain 3-0, and trounced Denmark 8-0. However, in their most recent group stage game, they narrowly lost to Canada 2-3. Despite this, Switzerland has accumulated 14 points in six games and sits third in the standings. The match against Finland holds no significance for Switzerland.

Interesting facts and Head-to-head history

  • In their last meeting, Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1.
  • Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in 7 of their last 9 matches.
  • Switzerland has scored more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 9 matches. In 6 of Finland's last 7 games, more than four goals have been scored.

Finland vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland has already secured their position in the group stage of the World Championship. Finland will enter this game with incredible motivation, so I believe they will win this match. My bet is on a Suomi victory with odds of 2.06.

Prediction on game Win Finland
Odds: 2.06

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024