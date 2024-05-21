The undisputed heavyweight champion revealed what his fists look like after the title fight

The undisputed heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, shared a post on his Instagram showing his fists after his victorious fight against Tyson Fury.

Recall that on May 18, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk defeated British Tyson Fury by a split decision of the judges and became the holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Usyk won by split decision - 112:115, 114:113, 113:114. In the ninth round, Usyk knocked Fury down, with the ropes and the corner saving the Briton from falling into the ring. The boxers are scheduled to have a rematch in the autumn. Usyk agreed to the rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh.

The rematch between the boxers in the autumn was confirmed by Fury and his promoter Frank Warren.