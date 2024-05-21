Warren confirmed the rematch between Fury and Usyk in October

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in the autumn.

The British representative told journalist Michael Benson that he is already working on organizing the second fight between the boxers, which will take place in October in Saudi Arabia.

‼️ Tyson Fury has now confirmed that he will take the Oleksandr Usyk rematch next, Frank Warren has revealed. He said they will push ahead with plans for the second fight to take place in October in Saudi Arabia. [@talkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/3Yrka57YxU — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 21, 2024

Recall that on May 18, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk defeated British Tyson Fury by a split decision of the judges and became the holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

In the ninth round, Usyk knocked Fury down, with the ropes and the corner saving the Briton from falling into the ring. The boxers are scheduled to have a rematch in the autumn. Usyk agreed to the rematch immediately after the fight in Riyadh.

Earlier, it was reported that the boxers would receive significantly lower fees for the first fight than initially planned.