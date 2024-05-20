RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Wolfsberg vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Wolfsberg vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Wolfsberger AC vs Austria Wien prediction Photo: https://fk-austria.at/ Author unknown
Wolfsberger AC Wolfsberger AC
Bundesliga Austria Yesterday, 13:00 Wolfsberger AC - Austria Wien
Finished
1 : 2
Austria, Wolfsberg, Lavanttal-Arena
Austria Wien Austria Wien
Augustine Boakye
64’
8’
Matteo Meisl
90 + 4’
Dominik Fitz
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.78
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

Among the soccer events scheduled for May 21, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Wolfsberg - Austria. Prediction for the match of these clubs prepared by experts Wolfsberg - Austria.

Wolfsberg

In the current season, Wolfsberg failed to enter the top-6 of the Austrian Bundesliga, so they played in the relegation group, where they became the first, and this allowed them to get into the playoffs for a place in the Conference League.

The team managed to finish the championship on a series of three consecutive victories, in the last round managed to beat on their field VSG Swarovski with a score of 3:1. The main advantage of the club is that this semifinal consists of one meeting, and the game will be held at the home stadium.

Austria

Austria did not please their fans this season, the team slightly failed to reach the championship group, as it became the seventh, and fell behind the sixth line only by additional indicators.

Already in the relegation group, the club finished second or eighth overall. Now it remains to fight for getting into the European Cup, yes, the Conference League is far from a dream, but it is still an international arena. In the last round of the championship, Austria defeated Linz away with a score of 2:1, so managed to break the series of four matches without victories, for which they managed to score only one point.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals have played each other as many as four times this season, two wins for Wolfsberg, once won by Austria, in another case a draw was recorded.
  • Wolfsberg plays at home with mixed success, 6 wins, the same number of defeats, as well as one draw.
  • Austria away have 6 wins, 8 defeats, as well as two draws.

Wolfsberg vs Austria Prediction

Both teams have not had the brightest season, but getting into the Conference League can somehow calm the fans. Although Wolfsberg is playing at home, the guests are considered the favorites of this confrontation. In such a difficult match, it's hard to give anyone an advantage, so let's bet on an exchange of goals.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.78
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Recommended MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Bet now BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Pavel Kotov Odds: 1.6 Alexander Bublik Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 23 may 2024, 09:20 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.81 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 USA vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Sweden vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024