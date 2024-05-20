Wolfsberg vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.78 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

Among the soccer events scheduled for May 21, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Wolfsberg - Austria. Prediction for the match of these clubs prepared by experts Wolfsberg - Austria.

Wolfsberg

In the current season, Wolfsberg failed to enter the top-6 of the Austrian Bundesliga, so they played in the relegation group, where they became the first, and this allowed them to get into the playoffs for a place in the Conference League.

The team managed to finish the championship on a series of three consecutive victories, in the last round managed to beat on their field VSG Swarovski with a score of 3:1. The main advantage of the club is that this semifinal consists of one meeting, and the game will be held at the home stadium.

Austria

Austria did not please their fans this season, the team slightly failed to reach the championship group, as it became the seventh, and fell behind the sixth line only by additional indicators.

Already in the relegation group, the club finished second or eighth overall. Now it remains to fight for getting into the European Cup, yes, the Conference League is far from a dream, but it is still an international arena. In the last round of the championship, Austria defeated Linz away with a score of 2:1, so managed to break the series of four matches without victories, for which they managed to score only one point.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have played each other as many as four times this season, two wins for Wolfsberg, once won by Austria, in another case a draw was recorded.

Wolfsberg plays at home with mixed success, 6 wins, the same number of defeats, as well as one draw.

Austria away have 6 wins, 8 defeats, as well as two draws.

Wolfsberg vs Austria Prediction

Both teams have not had the brightest season, but getting into the Conference League can somehow calm the fans. Although Wolfsberg is playing at home, the guests are considered the favorites of this confrontation. In such a difficult match, it's hard to give anyone an advantage, so let's bet on an exchange of goals.