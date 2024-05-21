LeBron's son revealed that it is difficult for him to build a career because of his father

LeBron James' son, Bronny, shared that it is challenging for him to build his own career due to his father's success in basketball.

In an interview with SiriusXM, the American stated that he faces pressure and criticism. However, he strives to make the most of the opportunities he has.

"It's tough. I receive a lot of criticism. I have to deal with it. No one knows what I've had to go through. I'm just trying to make the most of the opportunities I've been given," said Bronny James.

Previously, the 19-year-old Bronny declared for the draft. He also entered the transfer portal in the NCAA, giving him the chance to return for a second year but switch colleges.

It is worth noting that the Los Angeles Lakers might select Bronny James in the NBA draft. The team has already interviewed the 19-year-old player in Chicago.