Atlético is considering Girona's forward for reinforcement

Atlético Madrid is considering signing forward Artem Dovbyk from Girona or Alexander Sørloth from Villarreal, according to Marca.

Forwards Memphis Depay and Álvaro Morata are set to leave the club this summer, prompting Atlético to strengthen their attacking line. The Madrid club aims to sign a player already accustomed to La Liga to avoid a lengthy adaptation period.

Atlético has long monitored Sørloth, who has caught their attention now as he is having the most prolific season of his career. Dovbyk is seen as one of the breakout players of the championship.

This season, the 28-year-old Sørloth has played 40 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing six assists. The 26-year-old Dovbyk has played 40 matches, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists.

Additionally, experienced Atlético Madrid defender Stefan Savić is open to a career change. The Montenegrin defender may leave Madrid this summer despite recently extending his contract with the club until June 2025.