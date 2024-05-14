RU RU
The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension

Football news Today, 16:02
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Experienced defender Stefan Savic from Atlético Madrid is open to career changes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Montenegrin defender could leave Madrid this summer despite recently extending his contract with the club until June 2025. There are already interested clubs from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Italy.

At 33, Savic is a legend at Atlético. He has been with the Madrid club since the summer of 2015, when he joined from Fiorentina for €12 million. Since then, Savic has played 296 matches for Diego Simeone's team, scoring 3 goals.

In the current season, the experienced central defender has played 32 matches in all competitions, without registering any goals or assists.

Atlético Madrid's main goalkeeper wants to leave the team. A replacement has already been identified for him at another Spanish club.

Diego Simeone's team is currently in fourth place in the La Liga table with three rounds remaining in the season.

