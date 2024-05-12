Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him

For the first time in ten years, Atletico Madrid may be welcoming a new goalkeeper. The future of Jan Oblak within the team is no longer assured.

According to Relevo, the Slovenian goalkeeper is prepared to leave Los Rojiblancos in pursuit of new experiences. Such a possibility has already been discussed between the goalkeeper's agent and representatives of Atletico Madrid, who have agreed not to hinder his departure if a compelling offer arises.

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for €16 million and has since held the position between the posts. From his very first season, he became the team's primary goalkeeper and has played 431 matches over the course of these ten years. Together with Atletico Madrid, the Slovenian has secured La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

To replace Oblak, Atletico Madrid is considering Valencia goalkeeper Georgiy Mamardashvili. However, it's worth noting that other clubs, including those from the Premier League, have also shown interest in him.

In recent years, Oblak's form has slowly declined, hence it makes sense for Atletico Madrid to capitalize on his value now, provided that an acceptable offer is received. Currently, the player's contract is valued at €30 million according to the Transfermarkt statistical portal. If they manage to replace him with Mamardashvili, it would be a very cunning move on the part of Los Rojiblancos.