RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him

Football news Today, 08:33
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him Photo: La Liga website / Author unknown

For the first time in ten years, Atletico Madrid may be welcoming a new goalkeeper. The future of Jan Oblak within the team is no longer assured.

According to Relevo, the Slovenian goalkeeper is prepared to leave Los Rojiblancos in pursuit of new experiences. Such a possibility has already been discussed between the goalkeeper's agent and representatives of Atletico Madrid, who have agreed not to hinder his departure if a compelling offer arises.

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for €16 million and has since held the position between the posts. From his very first season, he became the team's primary goalkeeper and has played 431 matches over the course of these ten years. Together with Atletico Madrid, the Slovenian has secured La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

To replace Oblak, Atletico Madrid is considering Valencia goalkeeper Georgiy Mamardashvili. However, it's worth noting that other clubs, including those from the Premier League, have also shown interest in him.

In recent years, Oblak's form has slowly declined, hence it makes sense for Atletico Madrid to capitalize on his value now, provided that an acceptable offer is received. Currently, the player's contract is valued at €30 million according to the Transfermarkt statistical portal. If they manage to replace him with Mamardashvili, it would be a very cunning move on the part of Los Rojiblancos.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:23 PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract Football news Today, 09:10 The Dutch national team midfielder will return to Manchester United this summer Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:51 Sabalenka defeats the 33rd racket and advances to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament Football news Today, 08:33 Atletico Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the team. They've already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:01 VIDEO. Hala Madrid! How Real Madrid celebrated their victory in La Liga Basketball news Today, 07:26 Without much sensation. Euroleague has named its coach for the 2023/24 season Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona are considering selling or exchanging their key defender Football news Today, 06:33 Real Madrid has identified its main transfer target for next year's off-season Football news Today, 06:04 Another coach refused to lead Bayern Munich. He will remain in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024