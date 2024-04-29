RU RU
Main Predictions Bari vs Parma prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024

Bari vs Parma prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Bari vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Photo: footballhd.ru/ Author unknown
Bari Bari
Serie B Italy Today, 12:00 Bari - Parma Calcio 1913
Finished
1 : 1
Italy, Bari, Stadio San Nicola
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Valerio Di Cesare
68’
50’
Ange-Yoan Bonny
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the framework of the 36th round of the Italian Serie B, there will be a match between Bari and Parma. The game will take place at the Stadio San Nicola on Wednesday, May 1st. The kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was made by the experts at Dailysports.

Bari

Bari has not played in Serie A for over ten years and is currently going through a dark period in its history. The club is effectively owned by Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has stated his intention to return it to the elite division as soon as possible. Last season, Bari attempted to secure promotion to Serie A through the playoffs but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The current season has been a real disappointment for the team. Under the guidance of Giuseppe Yakini, they are currently in the relegation zone and are close to returning to Serie C. However, the gap to the safety 15th place is only one point, so the battle is still ahead.

Parma

With three rounds left in the championship, Parma has almost secured its return to the elite. Another promotion raises familiar doubts about the team's readiness to compete against the top teams in Italy, as Parma has recently performed poorly in the top flight. Nevertheless, the 'Crusaders' appear to be the strongest team in the league and rightfully lead the standings.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Bari has been winless in ten consecutive matches.
  • Parma has not conceded any goals in their last four matches.
  • The first-round match ended in a 2-1 victory for Parma.

Bari vs Parma Prediction

The teams are in different forms and pursuing opposite objectives. I believe Parma will exert maximum effort to achieve a positive result. My bet is on the away team to win with a 0 handicap.

