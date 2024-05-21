56 kicks. The longest penalty shootout in soccer history was kicked in Israel

In the playoff semifinal for promotion to the second league of the Israeli championship between Dimona and Beitar Shimshon, the longest penalty shootout in professional football history took place.

The regular and extra time ended in a 2-2 draw, necessitating the determination of the winner via a penalty shootout. The teams combined for a total of 56 penalty kicks. Dimona emerged victorious with a score of 23-22.

A new world record was set tonight in Israel. M.S. Dimona beat Shimshon Tel Aviv 23:22 in a penalty shootout in the third league playoff semifinal. In the historic duel, 56 penalties were kicked, more than the 54 penalties kicked in March 2022, when Washington beat Bedlington in… pic.twitter.com/U2v7DikKT6 — Sport5 (@sport5il) May 21, 2024

The previous record was set in March 2022, when Washington defeated Bedlington in the Memorial Cup in northeast England, with 54 penalties taken.

